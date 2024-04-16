Skip to Content
Major Crimes Unit investigating ‘unattended’ death in Socorro

SOCORRO, Texas (KVIA) -- El Paso County Sheriff's Office deputies found a body near Dindinger and Salcido in Socorro early this morning.

Deputies worked with Tribal Fire Department personnel. When they arrived at the scene, officials say the unresponsive person had "no obvious signs of life."

The body was found along a fence line, officials say. The person's death was designated as "unattended" and is now under investigation by the Major Crimes Unit.

Sheriff's officials did not provide any other details. ABC-7 is working to learn more.

