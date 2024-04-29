Skip to Content
Top Stories

Man shot after Dona Ana deputies responded to theft in progress call

By
Updated
today at 6:07 PM
Published 5:55 PM

CHAPARRAL, New Mexico (KVIA) -- Deputies with the Dona Ana County Sheriff's Office responded to a theft in progress call near Luna Azul and Prescott Anthony Drive in Chaparral Monday.

Officials say that deputies struggled with a man and shots were fired. The man is now dead. Investigators with DASO and the Officer-Involved Shooting Task Force are now looking into the man's death.

They are not identifing the man until they can tell his next of kin.

"As with our procedure, we will advise of a press conference within the next 48 hours," a spokesperson stated Monday.

Article Topic Follows: Top Stories

Jump to comments ↓

Author Profile Photo

Kerry Mannix

Related Articles

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

KVIA ABC 7 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.

Skip to content