Man shot after Dona Ana deputies responded to theft in progress call

CHAPARRAL, New Mexico (KVIA) -- Deputies with the Dona Ana County Sheriff's Office responded to a theft in progress call near Luna Azul and Prescott Anthony Drive in Chaparral Monday.

Officials say that deputies struggled with a man and shots were fired. The man is now dead. Investigators with DASO and the Officer-Involved Shooting Task Force are now looking into the man's death.

They are not identifing the man until they can tell his next of kin.

"As with our procedure, we will advise of a press conference within the next 48 hours," a spokesperson stated Monday.