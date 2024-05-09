Fire burning in El Paso’s Upper Valley
EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) -- El Paso Fire crews are trying to put out a fire on the 5400 block of Thorn Ridge in El Paso's Upper Valley.
In a social media post officials reported that there are no injuries at this time.
EPFD crews responding to a condition 2 house fire at the 5400 block of Thorn Ridge.— El Paso Fire Department (@EPTXFire) May 9, 2024
No injuries reported at this time. PIO at the scene - stand by for updates. pic.twitter.com/IT2v1TSH0t
ABC-7 is working to learn more information.