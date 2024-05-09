Skip to Content
Top Stories

Fire burning in El Paso’s Upper Valley

By
New
Published 2:00 PM

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) -- El Paso Fire crews are trying to put out a fire on the 5400 block of Thorn Ridge in El Paso's Upper Valley.

In a social media post officials reported that there are no injuries at this time.

ABC-7 is working to learn more information.

Article Topic Follows: Top Stories

Jump to comments ↓

Author Profile Photo

KVIA ABC-7

Related Articles

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

KVIA ABC 7 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.

Skip to content