El Paso Police say one person is dead, one in custody after late night shooting

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) - El Paso Police have been at the 6800 block of Bellrose in East El Paso since 9:45 p.m. Friday.

Officer were sent out on a domestic dispute call where shots were fired at an apartment complex.

Police say they found one person with gunshot wounds who died from their injuries.

Another person was taken into custody.

Police have not identified those involved.

This is a developing story and police continue to investigate.