Crime Stoppers of El Paso asking for public’s help identifying alleged shooter

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) -- Crime Stoppers of El Paso is asking the public for help in identifying a person who shot at a Northeast El Paso home.

On Friday, May 17, at 10:18 at night, multiple gunshots were fired from a car at a house located on Branon St. and Rushing.

The vehicle that the shots were allegedly fired from is described as a red or orange Dodge Challenger with chrome rims and tinted windows.

Several people were inside the house at the time of the shooting, including a child under the age of 10.

There were no injuries reported but there was damage to the home.

Anyone with any information on the identity of those involved in this shooting should call Crime

Stoppers of El Paso immediately at 566-8477(TIPS) or online at www.cselpaso.org.

If your tip leads to an arrest, you may qualify for a cash reward.