Skip to Content
Top Stories

El Paso Fire hazmat team helps contain chlorine leak in Anthony, Texas

By ,
New
Published 1:55 PM

ANTHONY, Texas (KVIA) -- The El Paso Fire Department Hazmat team helped contain a chlorine leak in Anthony, Texas today.

The department posted about the situation on social media. The leak happened at South and Omar St.

El Paso Fire Department officials say that no one was injured and fire department crews are now returning to their stations.

Article Topic Follows: Top Stories

Jump to comments ↓

Author Profile Photo

Emma Hoggard

Author Profile Photo

Tyaun Marshburn

Tyaun Marshburn is a multimedia journalist

Related Articles

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

KVIA ABC 7 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.

Skip to content