El Paso Fire hazmat team helps contain chlorine leak in Anthony, Texas

ANTHONY, Texas (KVIA) -- The El Paso Fire Department Hazmat team helped contain a chlorine leak in Anthony, Texas today.

The department posted about the situation on social media. The leak happened at South and Omar St.

FINAL UPDATE - HAZMAT at South and Omar St, Anthony TX: EPFD crews successfully contained the chlorine leak.



Scene turned over to West Valley Fire Dept. No injuries reported. EPFD crews returning to station. pic.twitter.com/Z33Sb3GKhG — El Paso Fire Department (@EPTXFire) May 28, 2024

El Paso Fire Department officials say that no one was injured and fire department crews are now returning to their stations.