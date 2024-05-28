Skip to Content
Fire crews battling large blaze in South El Paso

today at 4:31 PM
Watch a live feed of the fire below:

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) -- El Paso Fire crews are battling a blaze in South El Paso right now.

EPFD posted about the fire on social media Tuesday afternoon. They say no one is injured at this time and describe the blaze as serious.

The fire is happening at Paisano and Coles.

No other information is immediately available. ABC-7 is working to learn more.

Emma Hoggard

