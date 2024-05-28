Fire crews battling large blaze in South El Paso

Watch a live feed of the fire below:

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) -- El Paso Fire crews are battling a blaze in South El Paso right now.

EPFD posted about the fire on social media Tuesday afternoon. They say no one is injured at this time and describe the blaze as serious.

The fire is happening at Paisano and Coles.

EPFD crews responding to a Condition 3 fire at Paisano and Coles. No injuries reported at this time.



PIO en route. Stand by for updates pic.twitter.com/aTujEO9UvD — El Paso Fire Department (@EPTXFire) May 28, 2024

No other information is immediately available. ABC-7 is working to learn more.