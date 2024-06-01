Body recovered from canal near El Paso Zoo

UPDATE - The El Paso Fire Department sent out a post on the social media site 'X' regarding the body found.

EPFD stated the body was found at the 4700 block of Paisano. The scene has been turned over to the El Paso Police Department.

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) - A body was found in the canal near the El Paso Zoo Saturday morning, according to first responders

The body was found along the 4000 block of E Paisano Drive in South-Central El Paso.

First responders told ABC-7 that El Paso Fire crews were sent out to the scene in South-Central El Paso just after 11 a.m. Saturday morning.

ABC-7 crews on scene saw several El Paso Police Officers responding to the incident.