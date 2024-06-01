Skip to Content
Top Stories

Body recovered from canal near El Paso Zoo

KVIA
By
Updated
today at 2:56 PM
Published 2:04 PM

UPDATE - The El Paso Fire Department sent out a post on the social media site 'X' regarding the body found.

EPFD stated the body was found at the 4700 block of Paisano. The scene has been turned over to the El Paso Police Department.

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) - A body was found in the canal near the El Paso Zoo Saturday morning, according to first responders

The body was found along the 4000 block of E Paisano Drive in South-Central El Paso.

First responders told ABC-7 that El Paso Fire crews were sent out to the scene in South-Central El Paso just after 11 a.m. Saturday morning.

ABC-7 crews on scene saw several El Paso Police Officers responding to the incident.

Article Topic Follows: Top Stories

Jump to comments ↓

Author Profile Photo

Sam Harasimowicz

Sam Harasimowicz is a reporter, producer and one of the anchors of ABC-7’s weekend evening news programs

Related Articles

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

KVIA ABC 7 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.

Skip to content