VAN HORN, Texas (KVIA) - The Texas Department of Public Safety is looking for 62-year-old Danielle Plummer who was last seen at the 800 block of Van Horn Drive on May 31.

She was seen wearing a black shirt, black pants, and has facial hair. Plummer is described as being 5'1" tall, with black hair and brown eyes and weighs about 229 pounds.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Culberson County Sheriff's Office at 432-283-2060.