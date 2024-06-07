Man stabbed at Far East El Paso Circle K, police say

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) -- El Paso Police officials tell ABC-7 that a man was stabbed after a fight broke out at a Far East El Paso Circle K.

Emergency medical crews rushed one person to the hospital. Police say weapons were involved in the fight.

This happened June 6, 2024 before 8 PM at the Circle K at 12190 Montwood.

ABC-7 is still trying to find out what led up to the fight, the severity of the man's injuries, and whether any charges have been filed.