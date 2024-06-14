“Dads N’ Rides” – Father’s Day event at El Paso’s Ascarate Park

EL PASO, TX (KVIA) -- This weekend, El Pasoans are invited to celebrate Father’s Day with a fun-filled event at Ascarate Park. The County of El Paso is hosting "Dads N’ Rides," offering activities for the entire family.

The event will feature a car show, a variety of food trucks, and live music. Local disco band Fungi Mungle will perform hits from different genres.

Everyone is invited to participate in the car show, if you have a car, truck, or bike you want to display, you are more than welcome to participate.

With hot temperatures expected, Lupe Leyva, special events tourism manager for the county’s park department told ABC-7 they are prepared, “We are going to have a huge tent and fans blowing. Participants in the car show can bring their own tents.”

This is the first year the county is hosting this Father’s Day event, and they aim to make all dads feel special. The goal is to bring back old school memories at the historic park, “You know, the old days where the families would come out and enjoy cookouts, picnics and have a good time. Ascarate park is a good place to be,” said Leyva.

The event is on Sunday from 2 p.m. to 8 p.m. Registration for the car show starts at 10 a.m.