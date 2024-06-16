Veteran receives Operation H.O.P.E. Father’s Day award

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) - Dan Webb was selected as the recipient of the Father's Day Award given by Operation H.O.P.E.

Webb is the president of Veterans at Breakfast, a veterans community service group he founded in May 2010 to provide a relaxed setting where veterans from all branches of the military could gather and socialize and share ideas and stories.

The retired Army First Sergeant who served for 27 years says, "It is an honor to represent all fathers, specially the single fathers who go un-noticed."

Webb served in the military while raising his two children, a journey for him with a lot of challenges.

"You miss the the presence of your, raising your kids and and being just being away from home and knowing that they're in a different, you're in a different world, and they're they are home," he said. "The absence of them, you know, it's it's a it's a totally different feeling that that, no one, other than people that who have a spirits, that feeling those. "

Webb received steaks, a grill and other prizes sponsored by Cesar Ornelas Law Firm and Operation H.O.P.E.