EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) - El Paso Police say a motorcycle crash in East El Paso left the driver with serious injuries Saturday evening.

It happened about 7:40 p.m. Saturday at Edgemere and Sisal.

Special Traffic Investigators responded to the area to investigate the cause of the crash.

El Paso Police did not release the identity of the driver.

We will update this story on air and online as information is provided by police.