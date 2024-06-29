Sudden burst of wind sends barn roof flying

CLINT, Texas (KVIA) - Heavy rains and strong wind swept through Clint, Texas Saturday afternoon, ripping a roof off a barn and sending it flying across the air to land on a neighbor's truck.

"All my neighbors were calling me telling me you better get home now," said Arturo Parra. "I said what happened they told me there was a big storm and you're barn flew off."

Parra says he arrived at his home on North Loop to find half of the barn's roof, the size of a school bus was gone.

"One of my front door neighbors says your barn is in front of my property," added Parra. "I saw his truck and there's a two by six like it just speared into one of the windows."

The neighbor's property is about 100 yards away from the barn. The force of the winds strong enough to bend the rod iron gate and damaged a rock wall.

Parra's property suffered more damage.

"Part of the roof fell right on one of the corners of my house which landed on the roof on the side of the house so I still need to remove that to see what damages I have," said Parra.

No injuries were reported and Parra says he will be moving his animals from the barn while he does the needed repairs.

Parra is reaching out to his insurance company to see how much of the damage will be covered.