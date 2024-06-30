Police say they need public’s help identifying armed robber

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) - Crime Stoppers of El Paso are asking the public to help them identify the man police say robbed a downtown store at knifepoint.

It happened on May 21 just before 6:30 p.m. at the Family Dollar store at 406 S. Stanton.

Police say the man put several items into a backpack and was confronted by an employee.

The man then threatened the employee with a knife and put more items in the backpack before walking out of the store.

He is described as being Hispanic, in his 20s, with a beard and tattoos on his arms, neck, and chest.

Witnesses told police he was seen walking south on Stanton St.

He was last seen wearing a dark baseball cap sunglasses, an earring, white tank top, dark pants and shoes, and a white shirt tied around his waist.

Crime Stoppers of El Paso asks anyone with information leading to the identity of the man to call 915-544-8477 (TIPS) or report it online at www.cselpaso.org.

The information you provide could qualify you for a cash reward if it leads to an arrest.

As always, your tips will be anonymous.