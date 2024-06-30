Police say they need public’s help identifying armed robber
EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) - Crime Stoppers of El Paso are asking the public to help them identify the man police say robbed a downtown store at knifepoint.
It happened on May 21 just before 6:30 p.m. at the Family Dollar store at 406 S. Stanton.
Police say the man put several items into a backpack and was confronted by an employee.
The man then threatened the employee with a knife and put more items in the backpack before walking out of the store.
He is described as being Hispanic, in his 20s, with a beard and tattoos on his arms, neck, and chest.
Witnesses told police he was seen walking south on Stanton St.
He was last seen wearing a dark baseball cap sunglasses, an earring, white tank top, dark pants and shoes, and a white shirt tied around his waist.
Crime Stoppers of El Paso asks anyone with information leading to the identity of the man to call 915-544-8477 (TIPS) or report it online at www.cselpaso.org.
The information you provide could qualify you for a cash reward if it leads to an arrest.
As always, your tips will be anonymous.