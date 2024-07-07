Man dies, suspect in custody after Saturday morning stabbing in Las Cruces

LAS CRUCES, New Mexico (KVIA) -- Las Cruces Police say they have a man in custody following an early Saturday morning stabbing that left another man dead.

It happened at the 800 block of Avenida De Mesilla just after 3:30 a.m. on Saturday, which is near Circle K and the La Quinta hotel.

Police say the victim, who has now been identified as 30-year-old Carlos Joseph Lakemper, was stabbed in the back.

He was originally taken to a local hospital, and was then transported to UMC in El Paso where he later died Sunday morning.

Police say a witness to the stabbing identified 51-year-old William Clyde Turner as the suspect.

He is being charged with one count of felony murder, as is currently being held at the Doña Ana County Detention Center without bond.