HAZMAT crew cleaning up fuel spill from tanker near Homestead Meadows

Published 2:09 PM

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) -- El Paso Fire Department HAZMAT crews are on the 14900 block of Montana Avenue, near Homestead Meadows, cleaning up a fuel spill from a tanker.

A spokesperson posted about the incident on social media Friday afternoon.

ABC-7 is working to get more information. Check back.

Emma Hoggard

