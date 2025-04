ABC-7 First Alert: Strong winds, dust, and fire risk expected today

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) -- We remain under an ABC-7 First Alert for our next wind event which will arrive today and impact your Thursday, Friday, and Saturday.

Weather alerts have already been issued for Thursday:

And Friday:

We will see winds pick up by afternoon today looking to be strongest from the hours of 2-8PM with wind gusts potentially peaking at 50 MPH.

El Paso is expected to reach a high of 91, Las Cruces 86.