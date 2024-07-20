Flood Advisory for Dona Ana and El Paso Counties including Northwest El Paso and Santa Teresa until 9:15 PM

The National Weather Service in El Paso has issued a Flood Advisory for Dona Ana and El Paso Counties until 9:15 P.M.

At 6:06 P.M. MDT, doppler radar indicated heavy rain due to thunderstorms. Minor flooding is ongoing or expected to begin shortly in the advisory area. Between 0.3 and 1 inch of rain has fallen.

Some locations that may experience flooding include West El Paso, Anthony, Santa Teresa, Sunland Park, Canutillo, Vinton, Westway, La Union, and Franklin Mountains State Park.