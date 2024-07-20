Skip to Content
Flood Advisory for Dona Ana and El Paso Counties including Northwest El Paso and Santa Teresa until 9:15 PM

Published 6:13 PM

The National Weather Service in El Paso has issued a Flood Advisory for Dona Ana and El Paso Counties until 9:15 P.M.

At 6:06 P.M. MDT, doppler radar indicated heavy rain due to thunderstorms. Minor flooding is ongoing or expected to begin shortly in the advisory area. Between 0.3 and 1 inch of rain has fallen.

Some locations that may experience flooding include West El Paso, Anthony, Santa Teresa, Sunland Park, Canutillo, Vinton, Westway, La Union, and Franklin Mountains State Park.

Jaelin Lewis

