Flood Advisory for Dona Ana and El Paso Counties including Northwest El Paso and Santa Teresa until 9:15 PM
The National Weather Service in El Paso has issued a Flood Advisory for Dona Ana and El Paso Counties until 9:15 P.M.
At 6:06 P.M. MDT, doppler radar indicated heavy rain due to thunderstorms. Minor flooding is ongoing or expected to begin shortly in the advisory area. Between 0.3 and 1 inch of rain has fallen.
Some locations that may experience flooding include West El Paso, Anthony, Santa Teresa, Sunland Park, Canutillo, Vinton, Westway, La Union, and Franklin Mountains State Park.