Pool "Pawty" for area pets at El Paso Animal Services

Published 7:24 PM

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) - Dozens of dogs and puppies gathered at the El Paso Animal Services for a "pawty".

It was an opportunity for families looking for a new addition to meet with furry friends up for adoption.

Free microchipping and low-cost vaccines were also available.

Some pups put on their finest smiles and swimsuits and participating in a bikini contest.

There was also an opportunity for the doggies to cool down in the doggy splash zone.

Brianna Perez

