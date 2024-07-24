Man arrested in weekend bar shooting that left one Fort Bliss soldier dead, another injured

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) -- El Paso Police have arrested a 22 year-old El Paso man for a shooting at an Eastside bar over the weekend that left one man dead and another injured. As ABC-7 reported earlier this week, police responded to the shooting at Legendz Bar near the intersection of Vista Del Sol and Zaragoza. El Paso County jail records show Kwesi Nataniel Bacchus is currently being held on a $1 million bond, and was booked on Tuesday for the charge of murder.

Police have released that the man who died was 24 year-old Manuel Rafael Rivera-Pohl and the injured man is 26 year-old Jermaine Jeron Fagin. ABC-7 has confirmed that both Rivera-Pohl and Fagin are Fort Bliss soldiers, assigned to the 1st Armored Division. Rivera-Pohl held the rank of private first class and was an AH-64D attack helicopter crew chief.

An Army spokesperson said that both were taken for treatment at local hospitals following the shooting. Fagin was treated and released, while Rivera-Pohl was pronounced dead at The Hospitals of Providence East Campus Sunday evening.

In a release, the El Paso Police department said officers were patrolling near the area of 1610 N. Zaragoza just after midnight on Sunday when they heard gunfire. The officers were directly behind a white Dodge Charger when they saw Rivera-Pohl on the ground as well as Fagin after the shots were heard.

The Dodge then passed the officers, who then tried to pull it over. The driver of the Dodge did not stop, according to police. The incident was captured on video from the patrol vehicle, but police have not released it yet due to the ongoing investigation.

The commanding general of the 1st Armored Division and Fort Bliss expressed his appreciation of first responders in handling the incident and caring for the soldiers.

“The thoughts and prayers of every Iron Soldier are with the family, friends, and teammates of Pfc. Rivera-Pohl during this difficult time," said Maj. Gen. Curtis Taylor, Commanding General of the 1st Armored Division and Fort Bliss in a statement. "We remain committed to ensuring that those impacted by this tragic event receive the support and resources they need.”

The El Paso Police Department asks anyone with information about this incident to call the nonemergency number at 915-832-4400 or Crime Stoppers of El Paso at 915-566-8477 (TIPS) to remain anonymous.