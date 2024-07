Sunland Park, New Mexico (KVIA) -- The Sunland Park Fire Department and El Paso Fire Department's water rescue team are responding reports about multiple people found in the water at 450 McNutt Road.

KVIA ABC 7 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.