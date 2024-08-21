SISD Board of Trustees unanimously votes for plan premium rates

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) - The Socorro Independent School District Board of Trustees heard recommendations on changes to the district's health plan for the district's employees.

The board voted unanimously to adopt Plan D which includes three tier premium rate structure and is also a multiyear plan to achieve a zero dollar health fund balance.

This was one of the issues that came to light during budget preparations showing the district multi-million dollar deficit.

The trustees voted on June 6 to require SISD employees to pay more towards health care costs with the district paying $20 less and the employees picking up the difference.