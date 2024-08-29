Skip to Content
One person seriously injured after Pellicano Dr. vehicle collision involving pedestrian

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) -- One person is in the hospital with serious injuries after a vehicle collision involving a pedestrian at the 12200 block of Pellicano Dr., according to El Paso Fire Department. The person injured was brought to Del Sol Medical Center.

Images sent to ABC-7 from viewers appear to show police tape blocking off a section of the road.

Pellicano Dr. east and west-bound lanes have been closed.

El Paso Fire Department says the call for the collision came in at 7:50 p.m.

ABC-7 has a crew heading to the scene right now, and will continue to update this story as we learn more.

Carter Diggs

