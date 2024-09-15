Multiple injuries after crash at Doniphan and Spur 16, all lanes closed

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) - A three vehicle crash at Doniphan and Spur 16 in the Upper Valley has led to the complete closure of the east and west bound lanes of Doniphan according to TxDOT.

Multiple injuries are reported and at least one person was taken to an area hospital with serious injuries, according to fire dispatch.

The crash was reported at 7:15 p.m. Sunday.

This is a developing story and will be updated on-air and online as the information becomes available.