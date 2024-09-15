Skip to Content
Top Stories

Multiple injuries after crash at Doniphan and Spur 16, all lanes closed

By
New
Published 8:17 PM

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) - A three vehicle crash at Doniphan and Spur 16 in the Upper Valley has led to the complete closure of the east and west bound lanes of Doniphan according to TxDOT.

Multiple injuries are reported and at least one person was taken to an area hospital with serious injuries, according to fire dispatch.

The crash was reported at 7:15 p.m. Sunday.

This is a developing story and will be updated on-air and online as the information becomes available.

Article Topic Follows: Top Stories

Jump to comments ↓

Author Profile Photo

Jason McNabb

Reporter/Multimedia Journalist & ABC-7 Weekend Primetime Anchor

Related Articles

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

KVIA ABC 7 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.

Skip to content