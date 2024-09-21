Skip to Content
Plans to improve the Bridge of the Americas in the works

Updated today at 5:36 AM
EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) --The federal government is moving forward with its plans to improve the Bridge of the Americas.

The upgrade would exclude north and south-bound commercial traffic. Officials said the U.S. General Services Administration has picked a "no-commercial traffic" alternative for the draft environmental impact statement.

The project would upgrade and improve the Bridge of the Americas Port of Entry.

"After years of advocacy and work for the modernization of our ports of entry, with particular care given to the health and environmental impacts of El Pasoans, I am so excited to announce that GSA has finalized the best (and most popular) design option for the Bridge of the Americas," Veronica Escobar said in a statement.

Over $600 million was awarded to the GSA for the project.

Kerry Mannix

