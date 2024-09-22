Police say one dead after motorcycle crash in central El Paso

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) - El Paso Police confirm one person has died due to injuries sustained in a motorcycle crash Sunday evening.

The crash was reported just after 6:30 p.m. at Gateway East and Radford in Central El Paso.

Special Traffic Investigators are working to determine the cause of the crash.

TxDOT reports two lanes are currently blocked at Gateway East and Radford as is the Raynolds exit off I-10 East to allow for the investigation.