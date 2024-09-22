Skip to Content
Police say one dead after motorcycle crash in central El Paso

KVIA
today at 7:50 PM
EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) - El Paso Police confirm one person has died due to injuries sustained in a motorcycle crash Sunday evening.

The crash was reported just after 6:30 p.m. at Gateway East and Radford in Central El Paso.

Special Traffic Investigators are working to determine the cause of the crash.

TxDOT reports two lanes are currently blocked at Gateway East and Radford as is the Raynolds exit off I-10 East to allow for the investigation.

Jason McNabb

Reporter/Multimedia Journalist & ABC-7 Weekend Primetime Anchor

