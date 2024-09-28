Florafest delights local gardeners

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) - The Centennial Museum and Chihuahuan Desert Gardens at the University of Texas at El Paso hosted their fall Florafest Saturday.

The semi-annual event is a special one-day plant sale for everyone in the community.

Plant-lovers were able to ask local master gardeners, and other plant experts for advice on the proper care of their plants at home.

The botanical curator for the Chihuahuan Desert Gardens says fall is the perfect time to plant.

"As the temperatures cool off a little bit, it's not as stressful on those new plants. A lot of them, you know, they're being grown in a nursery setting and so they're getting water," said Kevin Floyd.

"A lot of times they're under shade. And so when we go and plant them in our yard, it can be a pretty tough transition for them. And so in the fall, it's not quite as hot. They're able to establish some regrowth while it's still warm," Floyd added.

The Florafest is the only fundraiser for the maintenance and operation of the gardens at UTEP.