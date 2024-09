EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) -- Saturday is the last day to enjoy this year's El Paso Film Festival, and the event is free!

The event is being held at the Plaza's Philanthropy theater in Downtown El Paso.

You can expect dozens of short and feature films, documentaries, and narratives.

Film passes will get you into all screenings, and the V.I.P badge will get you into all screenings and all parties.