Shooting at fast food restaurant, one person injured, police investigating

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) - El Paso Police are investigating a shooting that sent one person to an area hospital just before midnight Friday.

Officers were called out to a shooting call at a fast food restaurant on the 600 block of Sunland Park in west El Paso.

Crimes Against Person detectives are currently investigating the events that led to the shooting.

Witnesses at the scene tell KVIA that an argument at the restaurant escalated and shots were fired.

This is a developing story and will be updated as information is made available by El Paso Police.

