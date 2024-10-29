World Stroke Day: El Paso doctors raise awareness and updated guidelines may help reduce risk 

EL PASO, TX (KVIA) — More than 600,000 Americans will experience a stroke for the first time this year, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC). Recognizing stroke symptoms and acting quickly could save lives.

ABC-7 spoke to Dr. Michael Payne, an emergency medicine physician at Las Palmas Medical Center, who says he sees neurological complaints daily, “We see strokes very, very frequently. Both the type where you have, blockage in the brain and the less common type where you have bleeding in the brain,” he said. “So pretty much everyone can be at risk.”

Dr. Payne says common stroke symptoms include slurred speech, one-sided weakness, and loss of balance. “Time is of the essence. So if you suspect that you're having a stroke, don't wait,” he emphasized. “We usually have within about 4.5 hours to actually give them medication, to bust up the blood clot.”

Raising awareness is crucial, as family members or a person’s surrounding support network play a critical role in recognizing symptoms and calling 911. “A lot of times, the person that has a stroke is debilitated and they can't get to the hospital,” said Dr. Payne.

The American Stroke Association has updated its guidelines for reducing stroke risk, for the first time in a decade. Popular weight-loss and diabetes drugs may help reduce the likelihood of a stroke for people with diabetes and a high risk of heart disease. They recommend pregnant women and those on birth control to monitor their blood pressure closely.

The guidelines also note that those using hormones for gender-affirming care may be at a higher risk of stroke. Talk to your doctor about modifying dosages, and monitor your blood pressure.

Stroke survivors are at risk for another stroke, Dr. Payne says making lifestyle changes can significantly lower your risk, ““If you had a bad diet, you can change that. You know, if you had uncontrolled high blood pressure, diabetes, you can control that and greatly mitigate, minimize your risk,” he said. “So it's not, a death sentence. If you have a stroke, you're not done for by any means.”

The guidelines also suggest a Mediterranean diet, this includes leafy greens, olive oils, fish and other whole foods - which improve heart health and maintain a healthy weight.