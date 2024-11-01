Day 2 of Walmart shooting hearing begins today with key witness testimonies

EL PASO, TX (KVIA) -- Day 2 of the Walmart shooting capital murder case hearing resumes today with five more witnesses expected to testify about allegations of prosecutorial misconduct.

Defense attorneys claim the District Attorney’s office accessed recordings of private jailhouse conversations between the shooter, Patrick Crusius, and his lawyers, along with violating court directives and withholding evidence.

Former Assistant District Attorney Loretta Hewitt, who testified on Day 1, said she discovered recordings while working on the case. She claims she informed DA Bill Hicks, who she says delayed taking action. Hewitt said she understood how serious this issue was, prompting her to alert the defense about the recordings.

Among the other witnesses set to testify are members of the El Paso County Sheriff’s Office and current Assistant District Attorney, John Briggs.

Crusius’ attorneys are asking the court to either dismiss charges or remove the death penalty.

