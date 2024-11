EL PASO, Texas (KVIA)-- According to El Paso Electric's outage map, over 3,000 residents are without power in West El Paso.

The outage was reported at around 9:30 p.m. near North Mesa Street and Lomas Del Rey near Mission Hills.

The estimated time of repair is 11:45 p.m.

ABC-7 has reached out to El Paso Electric for more information.