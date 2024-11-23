Skip to Content
All lanes of I-10 West near Van Horn are closed, crews clearing crash debris

Published 12:15 PM

VAN HORN, Texas (KVIA) - All lanes of I-10 West at mile marker 146 or Wild Horse Road are closed after a crash involving a semi. That is near Van Horn.

It happened just before 11 a.m. Saturday, according to a post by El Paso Police.

Traffic is being diverted off I-10 at Michigan Flat and detour continues west on the service road according to TxDOT El Paso.

Crews continue to work on clearing up the wreckage, and police estimate clearing time at 2 hours.

