Las Cruces Police Department shares tips on how to protect yourself from porch piracy this holiday season

LAS CRUCES, New Mexico (KVIA) -- The Las Cruces Police Department is reminding residents that during this time of the year, they see an increase in the number of packages stolen right from your doorstep.

To try and deter porch piracy, LCPD is providing you with these tips:

Track your deliveries online, and be home when that order is scheduled for delivery

Require signatures for your packages...

...and if you can't be home, ask a trusted neighbor or friend to pick up the delivery for you.

If any of those options are unavailable, they say you can create a concealed drop-off zone for the driver to deliver your package.

Police say if you see any suspicious activity, call them immediately.

They're also advising residents to install motion-detecting doorbell cameras, such as Ring and Vivint cameras.