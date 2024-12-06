Nonprofit and local dealership provide coats for kids

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) - Charlie Clark Nissan El Paso and the Knights of Columbus 12160 partnered to provide displaced children in Canutillo with coats, hats and gloves.

“We take pride in giving back to our community, especially when it comes to supporting

children,” said Martin Rocha, Marketing Director for Charlie Clark Nissan El Paso.

This is the third year Charlie Clark Nissan has hosted the giveaway. The children were also treated to arts and crafts, games, dancing, and took their pictures with Santa.

“This isn’t just about coats; it’s about creating a joyful holiday experience for our children,” said Dr. Monica Reyes, Executive Director of Student Support Services for Canutillo ISD.

The event provides children with the opportunity to enjoy fun activities, like jumping balloons and other games with other children and receive warm coats and other gifts in time for the holiday season.

“Our Knights of Columbus chapter has been blessed by the community's unwavering support for this event year after year,” said Mike Doblado, a long-time Knights of Columbus member. “This would not be possible without your help. Thank you to everyone involved!”