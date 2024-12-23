Skip to Content
Top Stories

El Paso Police to increase traffic enforcement during the holidays

KVIA
By
Published 4:04 PM

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) -- The El Paso Police Department will increase traffic enforcement during Christmas and New Year after receiving a grant from the TXDOT Selective Traffic Enforcement Program (STEP).

According to the City of El Paso, EPPD officers will be on the lookout for all traffic violations but will have a focus on Driving While Intoxicated (DWI) offenses.

The City wants to remind the public to drink responsibly for those who decide to drink this holiday season.

Article Topic Follows: Top Stories

Jump to comments ↓

Author Profile Photo

Tony Gutierrez

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

KVIA ABC 7 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.

Skip to content