El Paso Police to increase traffic enforcement during the holidays

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) -- The El Paso Police Department will increase traffic enforcement during Christmas and New Year after receiving a grant from the TXDOT Selective Traffic Enforcement Program (STEP).

According to the City of El Paso, EPPD officers will be on the lookout for all traffic violations but will have a focus on Driving While Intoxicated (DWI) offenses.

The City wants to remind the public to drink responsibly for those who decide to drink this holiday season.