Las Cruces couple dead in murder-suicide, police say

Published 3:00 PM

LAS CRUCES, New Mexico (KVIA) -- A Las Cruces couple are dead after an apparent murder-suicide, police say.

"The male suspect, Dennis Wyatts, was 77 and the female victim, Renate Wyatts, was 83," a Las Cruces Police Department spokesperson stated Tuesday.

Police officers found the couple dead in their home on the 4000 block of Gila Trail at 7:45 PM Sunday, December 29, 2024. Police did not make the murder-suicide publicly known until Tuesday afternoon.

Police say the couple died from gunshot wounds. Investigators are still looking into the incident.

