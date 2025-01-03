Skip to Content
Person detained after allegedly crashing vehicle multiple times and starting a fire in Las Cruces

LAS CRUCES, New Mexico (KVIA) -- One person has been arrested after allegedly crashing a vehicle 3 times and starting a fire in a barber shop, according to the Doña Ana county Sheriff’s office.

The sheriffs office says that the suspect allegedly crashed into a Milo's Barber Shop then started a fire before fleeing the scene.

Officials say the second crash happened at S Main St & Bell Ave.

Then the suspect allegedly crashed a third time, hitting a sheriffs unit in the same area.

The sheriffs office says one deputy did get a minor injury from the crash.

The suspect was arrested and the scene is still currently active, according to the sheriffs office.

An investigation is ongoing.

