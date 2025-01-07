Amador Live Eatery & Entertainment District in downtown Las Cruces permanently closes, owners cite “difficult economy”

LAS CRUCES, New Mexico (KVIA) -- A staple in downtown Las Cruces for drinks, food, and entertainment has permanently shuttered its doors.

Amador Live, which includes the Amador Patio & Bar, Broken Spoke Taphouse, Jax Rooftop Bar, and Club 575 Cruces Crafted Cocktails has decided to close after a "very challenging few years for all Las Cruces."

"It just seemed like between the unfortunate 'who would've known' pandemic, and then the labor shortages, and then inflation, and loss of discretionary income, it just really seemed to take effect" said CEO Max Bower to ABC-7 Tuesday.

The food, bar, and entertainment complex had been open since March of 2019 after a two year build.

"In some ways, even after being here five-and-a-half six years, this really felt more like a year three," added Bower.

During the complex's five-plus year run, they hosted a myriad of community events such as fundraisers and car shows, and even concerts, with rap group Bone Thugs-N-Harmony performing there in May of 2023.

Despite the closure, Bower doesn't believe the complex will be empty for very long.

"It's still a very new facility, I think it still has a lot of potential, and with the way it was designed, it has a lot of ability to be compatible with a lot of other uses with very little changing," said Bower.

"I think it's definitely something that has a future, I think downtown Las Cruces is far from over, it's just going to be one of those things where we have to get through these rough patches, but I think we'll get there," he added.