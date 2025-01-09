Friday weather delays of schools and agencies

EL PASO, Texas and LAS CRUCES, New Mexico (KVIA) -- As snow blanketed the Borderland into Thursday afternoon, school districts and area agencies began announcing decision on delays and closures for the evening and following day. This article will be updated with the latest as more announcements are made:

THURSDAY EARLY RELEASE/CLOSURE

YSLETA ISD

Due to inclement weather, all students in the Ysleta Independent School District will be released at 2:45 p.m. today (Thursday).

Students who ride the bus will be held at the school until buses have finished their elementary school routes. All athletic and extracurricular activities will be canceled. For more information, please visit the district’s main website at www.yisd.net or check the district’s social media pages at Facebook, X, or Instagram.

EPISD

Schools and administrative offices will conclude the day as scheduled (Thursday).

Extended Day Learning will continue this afternoon; however, we recommend families to pick up their child at the earliest convenience.

All after-school activities for this evening have been cancelled and all out-of-town travel has been delayed until tomorrow afternoon.

SOCORRO ISD

Due to the inclement weather we are experiencing, all afterschool activities for today, Jan. 9 have been cancelled. In addition, Socorro ISD will operate on a delayed start schedule tomorrow, Jan. 10. All schools will start two hours from their normal starting time. Morning Pre-K three-year-old classes are canceled for the day. Transportation will be provided two hours from normal pick-up times. Breakfast service will be provided per the two-hour delay. As more information is available, we will provide updates via the district website at www.sisd.net, phone messages, social media, the news media and/or from the District Service Center.



SAN ELIZARIO ISD

All after school extracurricular activities have been cancelled for Thursday.

San Elizario High School and Garcia-Enriquez Middle School students who ride the bus will be held at their respective school until buses have completed their elementary school routes.

EL PASO COUNTY OFFICES

The El Paso County Courthouse and its satellite offices will close early at 3 p.m. on 1.9.25 and delay opening until 10 a.m. on 1.10.25 for all non-essential staff due to weather and road conditions. If you are an employee with questions, please contact your supervisor.

DACC

Doña Ana Community College (DACC) closed at 1 p.m. today, Thursday, Jan. 9th. Employees at those campuses were released at that time and encouraged to use care in returning home due to hazardous driving conditions. As information becomes available, including when campuses and centers will resume normal operations, details will be posted on our Facebook page and on our website at https://dacc.nmsu.edu/.

DOÑA ANA COUNTY OFFICES

Doña Ana County’s Government Center and administrative offices closed at 1 p.m. (Thursday) out of an abundance of caution and to help keep residents and employees safe from worsening weather conditions.

We will continue to monitor the weather closely and provide updates regarding Friday’s business hours, as soon as possible.

For more immediate updates, please follow the Doña Ana County’s social media channels or visit www.donaanacounty.org.

DOÑA ANA COURTS

Due to an inclement weather forecast in our area please be advised the Third Judicial District Court and the Doña Ana County Magistrate Courts will be closed to the public at 3:30 pm today, January 9, 2025.

DELAYED START

EPISD

A two-hour delay will be in effect for the entire district for Friday

Extended Day Learning will not operate in the morning and will resume normal activities in the afternoon.

SOCORRO ISD

LAS CRUCES PUBLIC SCHOOLS

Overnight temperatures expected Thursday evening have prompted Las Cruces Public Schools to call for another delayed start to the school day on Friday, Jan. 10. All classes will begin two hours later than regular. Bus schedules will be adjusted accordingly.

Because of their location at White Sands Missile Range, any adjustments to the schedule at White Sands School will be communicated directly from the principal.

According to the National Weather Service, today’s wet conditions, coupled with overnight freezing temperatures, could create difficult driving conditions in the early morning hours. Parents and staff are reminded to watch official district communication channels for updates.

Las Cruces Public Schools is on Facebook, Instagram and X. All updates are posted to the district website and through the LCPS smartphone app.

CANUTILLO ISD

Canutillo ISD will call a district emergency and delay the start of classes and office hours on Friday, Jan 10, in response to the winter weather conditions expected in the region. All classes and school bus pick up times will start two hours later than normal.

Please note that breakfast service will be suspended for Friday.

The decision was made by District officials following advise from weather forecasters and Office of Emergency Management, who predict snow and below-freezing temperatures through the early morning.

CLINT ISD

Due to a continued winter weather advisory in effect through tonight and tomorrow morning, we will implement a 2-hour delayed start to the school day on Friday, January 10, 2025. Our school buildings will be open at their regular start times to accommodate families who need to drop off their children before the delayed start time. Breakfast will be available for all students. As with the delayed start on January 9th, essential personnel designated by their supervisors are expected to report at their regular times to support student arrival. Please prioritize safety and travel only when road conditions allow. Just as a reminder, buses will operate on a 2-hour delay as well. Stay safe and warm.

SAN ELIZARIO ISD

Due to the uncertainty of the weather conditions for tomorrow, Friday, January 10, 2025, and possible hazardous road conditions, the San Elizario Independent School District will operate on a 1 hour and 30-minute delayed start schedule.

Elementary Schools will begin at 8:50 AM:

Loya Primary School

Sambrano Elementary School

Alarcon Elementary School

Borrego Elementary School

Secondary schools will begin at 9:35 AM:

Garcia-Enriquez Middle School

San Elizario High School

Bus stops will operate on a 1 hour and 30-minute delay from their regular pick-up times.

This decision has been made to prioritize the safety of our students, staff, and community.

Should the weather require any additional changes to the schedule or a cancellation, we will inform all families, staff, and community members no later than 5:00 PM the day before.

For more information, tune in to local TV and radio stations, call the main SEISD phone number at (915) 872-3900, or visit the district’s website at www.seisd.net.

EL PASO COUNTY OFFICES

RADFORD SCHOOL

Radford School will operate on a two-hour delay for students and faculty on Friday, January 10, 2025 due to low temperatures and continued precipitation. The safety and well-being of our students and faculty is our primary priority. We thank you for your patience and cooperation during these weather challenges.

Administrative and maintenance personnel should report at their normal times, using caution while traveling.

We will continue to monitor the developing situation. Stay tuned to TV and Radio Stations for any additional updates as well.