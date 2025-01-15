FBI, Texas Rangers investigate shots fired at federal officer

SAN ELIZARIO, Texas (KVIA) - Several state and federal law enforcement agencies are investigating a shooting in San Elizario this evening.

FBI and the Texas Rangers are working jointly, said a spokesperson.

It happened about 5 p.m. at the 11800 block of Socorro Rd.

A federal officer was injured and taken to an area hospital for treatment.

This is a developing story and will be updated on-air and online as information becomes available.