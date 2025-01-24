Governor Greg Abbott appoints El Pasoan to Texas Alcoholic Beverage Commission

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) - Michael S. "Scott" Adkins, president and CEO of PyroCom Systems, was appointed to the Texas Alcoholic Beverage Commission (TABC) by Texas Governor Greg Abbott.

The TABC oversees the alcohol beverage industry in Texas by regulating the sale, taxation, importation, and advertisement of those beverages.

Adkins is also a board member of the Las Palmas Del Sol Healthcare Board of Trustees, El Paso Chamber Foundation, WestStar Title Company, and the Borderplex Alliance.

Governor Abbott also appointed Chad M. Craycraft of Dallas to the TABC.