Skip to Content
Top Stories

Governor Greg Abbott appoints El Pasoan to Texas Alcoholic Beverage Commission

By
Published 5:45 PM

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) - Michael S. "Scott" Adkins, president and CEO of PyroCom Systems, was appointed to the Texas Alcoholic Beverage Commission (TABC) by Texas Governor Greg Abbott.

The TABC oversees the alcohol beverage industry in Texas by regulating the sale, taxation, importation, and advertisement of those beverages.

Adkins is also a board member of the Las Palmas Del Sol Healthcare Board of Trustees, El Paso Chamber Foundation, WestStar Title Company, and the Borderplex Alliance.

Governor Abbott also appointed Chad M. Craycraft of Dallas to the TABC.

Article Topic Follows: Top Stories

Jump to comments ↓

Author Profile Photo

Yvonne Suarez

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

KVIA ABC 7 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.

Skip to content