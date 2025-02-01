Mexico, Canada respond to tariffs

WASHINGTON, D.C. (KVIA) - Just hours after President Donald J. Trump announced steep tariffs on China, Mexico, and Canada, the leaders of Mexico and Canada responded with "retaliatory tariffs".

Justin Trudeau, the Prime Minister of Canada, told members of the media that, "tonight I am announcing Canada will be responding to the U.S. trade action with 25% trade tariffs against $155 billion worth of American goods".

The tariffs will take effect on Tuesday. Trudeau said bigger tariffs would follow in 21 days to allow Canadian businesses to seek alternatives.

The tariffs include everything from alcohol, fruits, and vegetables to clothing.

Trudeau added there is discussion on non-tariff measure which could mean restrictions on "critical minerals, energy procurement, and other partnerships".

Mexico's president, Claudia Sheinbaum, also announced the implementation of "Plan B" on a post on social media.

“I instruct the Secretary of Economy to implement plan B that we have been working on, which includes tariff and non-tariff measures in defense of Mexico’s interests."

In the same post, Sheinbaum denied claims by the White House of her alliances with criminal organizations saying the accusation is slander.