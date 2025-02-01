Skip to Content
Rev. James Wolter “Buzz” Hall dies at 83 after 55 years of ministry

Catholic Diocese of El Paso
Published 8:29 PM

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) - The Diocese of El Paso announced Saturday evening the passing of Rev. James Wolter Hall at the age of 83.

Hall affectionally know at Fr. Buzz had been serving the diocese for almost 55 years.

He was an outspoken advocate for the less fortunate and migrant community. Hall served in various organizations that helped those groups.

Fr. Buzz was ordained on May 29, 1970 and led services at various churches in the diocese particularly at St. Thomas Aquinas Catholic Church.

Funeral arrangements are underway.

Jason McNabb

