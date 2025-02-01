Skip to Content
Venezuela agrees to receive deportees, President Trump posted on social media

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) - President Donald J. Trump posted on social media that:

"It is so good to have the Venezuela Hostages back home and, very important to note, that Venezuela has agreed to receive, back to their Country, all Venezuela illegal aliens who were encamped in the U.S., including gang members of Tren de Aragua."

Trump added that Venezuela agreed to provide their transportation back to their country.

This announcement comes after U.S. Envoy Richard Grenell met with Venezuela's President, Nicolas Maduro on Friday.

Six Americans came back with Grenell after the meeting who had been detained in Venezuela.

Yvonne Suarez

