White House confirms precision air strikes on ISIS planner in Somalia

WASHINGTON, D.C. (KVIA) - In a statement President Donald J. Trump confirmed he ordered precision military air strikes in Somalia.

The airstrikes destroyed caves that a senior ISIS attack planner and his recruits lived in, according to the statement provided by the White House.

Trump also said that no civilians were harmed in any way, only the terrorists were targeted.

Our Military has targeted this ISIS Attack Planner for years, but Biden and his cronies wouldn’t act quickly enough to get the job done. I did! The message to ISIS and all others who would attack Americans is that “WE WILL FIND YOU, AND WE WILL KILL YOU!”

