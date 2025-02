EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) - El Paso Police say two vehicles crashed resulting in serious injuries.

Three people were taken to an area hospital. One with minor injuries and two with serious to life threatening injuries, according to El Paso Fire.

It happened at Lomaland and Vista Del Sol just before 6:40 p.m. Sunday.

Police blocked off the area while Special Traffic Investigators worked to determine the cause of the crash.