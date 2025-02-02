HazMat situation at Comfort Inn Suites upgraded, evacuations ongoing

UPDATE: (2:53PM) - El Paso Fire says the HazMat response has been upgraded to a Condition 3. No word yet on any injuries.

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) - El Paso Fire responds to a possible carbon monoxide exposure call at the Comfort Inn Suites in East El Paso.

The call came in at 1:49 p.m. Sunday at 1940 Airway.

HazMat crews are working to find the source of the carbon monoxide.

Two floors of the hotel have been evacuated.

An El Paso Fire spokesperson said the initial call was upgraded to a Condition 2 HazMat.

This is a developing story and will be updated as information becomes available.