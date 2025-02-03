Driver killed after speeding, striking two vehicles, crashing into building

LAS CRUCES, New Mexico (KVIA) - The Las Cruces Police Department is investigating a crash that lead to the death of a driver Sunday night.

The Las Cruces Police Traffic Unit says the driver of a 2024 Nissan Armada was speeding in the area of Valley and Madero when he struck two other vehicles and ending striking a building.

The drive of the SUV was taken to an area hospital where they died after arriving.

Police say "occupants of the other two vehicles were also transported with unknown injuries".

The name of driver who died will not be released by police until next of kin is notified.