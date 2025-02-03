Skip to Content
Top Stories

Driver killed after speeding, striking two vehicles, crashing into building

KVIA
By
New
Published 12:38 AM

LAS CRUCES, New Mexico (KVIA) - The Las Cruces Police Department is investigating a crash that lead to the death of a driver Sunday night.

The Las Cruces Police Traffic Unit says the driver of a 2024 Nissan Armada was speeding in the area of Valley and Madero when he struck two other vehicles and ending striking a building.

The drive of the SUV was taken to an area hospital where they died after arriving.

Police say "occupants of the other two vehicles were also transported with unknown injuries".

The name of driver who died will not be released by police until next of kin is notified.

Article Topic Follows: Top Stories

Jump to comments ↓

Author Profile Photo

Yvonne Suarez

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

KVIA ABC 7 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.

Skip to content